Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION) & Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Head to Head Analysis

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Lionsgate Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kartoon Studios alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $36.02 million 1.01 -$77.10 million ($0.48) -1.59 Lionsgate Entertainment $4.02 billion 0.47 -$1.11 billion ($0.43) -15.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kartoon Studios has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Entertainment. Lionsgate Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kartoon Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Lionsgate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Lionsgate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and Lionsgate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -114.48% -78.36% -38.43% Lionsgate Entertainment -7.34% -57.26% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kartoon Studios and Lionsgate Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lionsgate Entertainment 0 3 4 1 2.75

Lionsgate Entertainment has a consensus price target of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 36.26%. Given Lionsgate Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Entertainment is more favorable than Kartoon Studios.

Volatility & Risk

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lionsgate Entertainment beats Kartoon Studios on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

(Get Free Report)

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions. It also operates a kartoon channel network and channel frederator network, as well as distributes subscription video on demand services for kids. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kartoon Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kartoon Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.