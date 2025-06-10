MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MeridianLink from $25.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Performance

NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $81.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,962,000 after buying an additional 77,873 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,161,000 after buying an additional 227,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 27.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397,730 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MeridianLink by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 69,083 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

(Get Free Report

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.