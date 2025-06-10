The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $41.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.
SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.
View Our Latest Report on Simply Good Foods
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after buying an additional 674,618 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,221,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after buying an additional 637,038 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 527,089 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
SMPL opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simply Good Foods
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.