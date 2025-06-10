ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTAN. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

TTAN opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.01. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. ServiceTitan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $925,943,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $525,405,000. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $496,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $233,937,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $210,777,000.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Further Reading

