NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) vs. Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) Head to Head Review

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nvni Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nvni Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Nvni Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 28.17% 22.12% 15.73% Nvni Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $107.27 billion 0.77 $4.14 billion $6.95 18.73 Nvni Group $193.28 million 0.18 -$51.02 million N/A N/A

This table compares NetEase and Nvni Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Nvni Group.

Volatility & Risk

NetEase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nvni Group has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NetEase and Nvni Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88 Nvni Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

NetEase presently has a consensus price target of $119.38, suggesting a potential downside of 8.31%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Nvni Group.

Summary

NetEase beats Nvni Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Nvni Group

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

