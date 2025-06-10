Comparing GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JinkoSolar and GCT Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 4 2 1 0 1.57 GCT Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $27.19, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. GCT Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.50%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.53% 4.18% 1.06% GCT Semiconductor N/A N/A -27.81%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares JinkoSolar and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JinkoSolar and GCT Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $83.06 billion 0.01 $485.56 million ($5.02) -3.81 GCT Semiconductor $6.36 million 9.38 -$2.00 million ($0.44) -2.80

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than GCT Semiconductor. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCT Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats GCT Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About GCT Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.