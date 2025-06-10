Reviewing Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) & Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) and Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Zomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -146.86% -112.95% -57.00% Zomedica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Zomedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zomedica 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.32%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Zomedica.

21.7% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Zomedica shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Zomedica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Zomedica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $17.36 million 35.20 -$22.29 million ($1.42) -9.42 Zomedica N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -0.42

Zomedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zomedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals. It has collaboration agreements with Celsee, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and markets a novel pathogen detection system. The company was formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and changed its name to Zomedica Corp. in October 2020. Zomedica Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

