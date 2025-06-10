Reviewing SM Energy (NYSE:SM) & Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 6 6 1 2.62 Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SM Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $42.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.80%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.95 billion 0.99 $817.88 million $7.14 3.58 Hong Kong and China Gas $7.28 billion 2.37 $788.99 million N/A N/A

SM Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 28.63% 19.82% 10.59% Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SM Energy pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

SM Energy beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.