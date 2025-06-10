Gauzy (GAUZ) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gauzy to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gauzy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 248 926 1639 87 2.54

Valuation and Earnings

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.07%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 37.77%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Gauzy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.12 Gauzy Competitors $598.92 million -$51.48 million 2.80

Gauzy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gauzy competitors beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

