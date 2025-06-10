Analyzing Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 41.79% 13.05% 5.82% Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.84% -12.89% 1.01%

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $10.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essex Property Trust pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.81 billion 10.08 $741.52 million $10.45 27.16 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.15 billion 0.03 -$178.49 million ($38.63) -0.16

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Essex Property Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 11 7 0 2.32 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $312.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given Essex Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

