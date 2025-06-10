OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Head-To-Head Contrast

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Intelligent Protection Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OLO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -5.89% 0.34% 0.30% Intelligent Protection Management -33.40% -16.94% -14.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OLO and Intelligent Protection Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intelligent Protection Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OLO currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Intelligent Protection Management has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Intelligent Protection Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intelligent Protection Management is more favorable than OLO.

93.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Intelligent Protection Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Protection Management has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and Intelligent Protection Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $299.11 million 4.87 -$58.29 million $0.02 438.50 Intelligent Protection Management $6.34 million 3.01 -$1.07 million ($0.34) -6.09

Intelligent Protection Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO. Intelligent Protection Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OLO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OLO beats Intelligent Protection Management on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Intelligent Protection Management

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing. The firm’s product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog. The company was founded by Clifford Lerner and Darrell Lerner on July 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.