Wall Street Zen Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.