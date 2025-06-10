National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $589.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $79,108,000. SCF Partners Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $71,605,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $27,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $10,443,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

