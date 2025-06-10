36Kr’s (KRKR) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Stock Performance

Shares of KRKR stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. 36Kr has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

