Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ananym Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $13,680,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 507,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

