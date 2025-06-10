Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.21.

Qorvo Stock Up 3.2%

QRVO opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $440,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 440.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $168,980,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

