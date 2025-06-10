Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.