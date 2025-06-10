Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Driven Brands stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 455.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $516.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $182,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

