Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Beamr Imaging Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Beamr Imaging stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Beamr Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Institutional Trading of Beamr Imaging

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beamr Imaging stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.30% of Beamr Imaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

