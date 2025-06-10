TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of TSSI opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. TSS has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.67 million, a PE ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 1.41.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

In other news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,000. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

