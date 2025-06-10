ATS (NYSE:ATS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. ATS has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.22.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in ATS by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 5,425,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ATS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,480,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,550,000 after buying an additional 1,161,204 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in ATS by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,017,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after buying an additional 1,477,357 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in ATS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,449,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ATS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,486,000 after buying an additional 51,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.