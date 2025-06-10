VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNET. Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on VNET Group from $16.10 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

VNET Group Trading Up 4.1%

VNET Group stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

