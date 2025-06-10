Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

NYSE:FERG opened at $213.92 on Friday. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion.

About Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

