Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.3%

SWX stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

