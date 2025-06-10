Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

QTWO stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.01 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $36,881.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,429,168.90. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $10,444,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Q2 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.