Wall Street Zen Downgrades Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Hold

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Oscar Health Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -738.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,246,000 after buying an additional 8,051,379 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its position in Oscar Health by 5,711.6% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $29,684,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

