Wall Street Zen Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $431.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.75 and a 200-day moving average of $426.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $279.86 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,075,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Advent International L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 235,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,833,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $74,499,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

