KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. KBR has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 220,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in KBR by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in KBR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 395,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

