Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.60 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $20.80 to $18.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.