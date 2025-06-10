Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.37. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 199.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.