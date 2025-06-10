Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Acacia Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
About Acacia Research
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
