Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. Acacia Research has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.38. Acacia Research had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 220,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 11.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,158,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

