Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $502.83 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,468.70. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

