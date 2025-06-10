Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $71.97 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,979,000 after acquiring an additional 573,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 451,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

