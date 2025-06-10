National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 11th. Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. On average, analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $589.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $1,425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 38.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 149,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NESR. Barclays upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

