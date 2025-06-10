Anteris Technologies Global Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global’s (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 11th. Anteris Technologies Global had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $88,800,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVR opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. Anteris Technologies Global has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anteris Technologies Global

About Anteris Technologies Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

