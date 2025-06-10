Anteris Technologies Global Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Global’s (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 11th. Anteris Technologies Global had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $88,800,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVR opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97. Anteris Technologies Global has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.79.
Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Anteris Technologies Global
Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.
