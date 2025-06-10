Gores Holdings X, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GTENU)

Gores Holdings X’s (NASDAQ:GTENU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 11th. Gores Holdings X had issued 31,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gores Holdings X to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Gores Holdings X Trading Up 0.3%

GTENU stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings X has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.38.

Gores Holdings X, Inc is a financial services company in the Trading industry.

