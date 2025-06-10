Gores Holdings X, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GTENU)

Gores Holdings X’s (NASDAQ:GTENU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 11th. Gores Holdings X had issued 31,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $312,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gores Holdings X to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTENU
Gores Holdings X Trading Up 0.3%
Gores Holdings X, Inc is a financial services company in the Trading industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gores Holdings X
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.