FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $48.06. 49,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 48,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2139 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKOR. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $8,934,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

