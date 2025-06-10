Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.69). Approximately 630,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 217,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492.50 ($6.67).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £871.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 468.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.48.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 0.15 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oakley Capital Investments had a net margin of 88.84% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oakley Capital Investments will post 108.0962801 earnings per share for the current year.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments (“OCI”) is a Specialist Fund Segment listed investment vehicle that provides shareholders with consistent long-term returns in excess of the FTSE All-Share by providing exposure to private equity returns, where value can be created through market growth, consolidation and performance improvement.

Through its investments in the Oakley Capital Funds, OCI enables shareholders to share in the growth and performance of a portfolio of European-based companies across Technology, Consumer, Education and Business Services sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.