POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.78. 33,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 130,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

POET Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.41.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

