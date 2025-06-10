NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.42. Approximately 1,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

