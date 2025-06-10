Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 179.50 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.38). 740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.37).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.86. The firm has a market cap of £6.26 million, a PE ratio of -897.78 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (181.10) (($2.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

