Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €81.10 ($92.16) and last traded at €81.45 ($92.56). Approximately 83,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.00 ($93.18).

Aurubis Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is €77.18 and its 200-day moving average is €79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

