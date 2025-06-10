Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) were up 17% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 2,721,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 578,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

Defiance Silver Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

