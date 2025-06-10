Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 17% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) were up 17% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 2,721,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 578,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Compass Point upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Defiance Silver
Defiance Silver Stock Performance
Defiance Silver Company Profile
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Defiance Silver
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.