First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $259.77 and last traded at $260.42. 139,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 420,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.81.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.03 and its 200-day moving average is $242.49.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.