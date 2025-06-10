OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Up 5.7%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.
About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.