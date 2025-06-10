Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Trading Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.10 and last traded at $135.10. 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.46.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

