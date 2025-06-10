Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 3,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.5%

About Tate & Lyle

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading

