Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 5,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.4646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.42. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

