BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

