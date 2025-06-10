BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.