Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $2,399,254.20 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,809.85. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Informatica by 7,053.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Informatica by 1,545.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Informatica by 126.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFA. Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

